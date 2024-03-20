United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Judy Olian sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. Judy Olian, who holds a position within the company, executed the sale at an average price of $248.2 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $1,241,000. This transaction was disclosed in a form filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 5,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. The recent sale by Judy Olian is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history. Over the last year, there have been no insider purchases of United Therapeutics Corp stock, while there have been 53 insider sales. The stock's market capitalization stands at $11.354 billion as of the last trading price. United Therapeutics Corp's price-earnings ratio is currently 12.16, which is below the industry median of 29.16 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. In terms of valuation, with the stock trading at $248.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $269.67, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.