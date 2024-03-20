Director Clint Moore Sells 4,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Director Clint Moore has sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $31.12 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $124,480.

MarineMax Inc, operating under the symbol HZO, is the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, fishing boats, and yachts, as well as related marine products and services. MarineMax Inc operates through a network of retail locations across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for MarineMax Inc reveals a pattern of 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, MarineMax Inc's shares were trading at $31.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $685.938 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 7.61, which is below the industry median of 18.35 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.73, with a GF Value of $42.76, indicating that MarineMax Inc was modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

