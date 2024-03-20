Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN, Financial) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron has sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.72 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $244,320.

Urban Outfitters Inc, a retail company, offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, and Nuuly brand. The company operates in the Retail sector, under the Apparel Retail industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,381 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells.

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc were trading at $40.72 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.79, which is lower than the industry median of 18.35 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, with a GF Value of $35.01, indicating that Urban Outfitters Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are always advised to look at comprehensive data and trends before making investment decisions.

