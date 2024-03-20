AMETEK Inc (AME) Director Steven Kohlhagen Sells 1,400 Shares

On March 12, 2024, Director Steven Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $180.59 per share, resulting in a total value of $252,826.

AMETEK Inc is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a broad range of products that are used in a variety of applications. The company operates through two business segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG provides advanced monitoring, testing, calibration, and display instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets worldwide. EMG offers engineered electrical connectors for electronic applications, precision motion control solutions, specialty metals, thermal management systems, and floor care and specialty motors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,830 shares of AMETEK Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of AMETEK Inc were trading at $180.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.02, which is above both the industry median of 22.58 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $163.39, suggesting that AMETEK Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.