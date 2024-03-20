Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CTO Justin Peterson Sells 8,287 Shares

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW, Financial), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 8,287 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. Justin Peterson, who holds the full position of Chief Technology Officer at Tradeweb Markets Inc, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 56,733 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Tradeweb Markets Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc were trading at $103.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $22.256 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.20, which is above both the industry median of 18.055 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $103.09 and the GuruFocus Value of $95.45, Tradeweb Markets Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Tradeweb Markets Inc. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

