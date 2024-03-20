Insider Sell: President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Article's Main Image

Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Luc Seraphin, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rambus Inc, sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $62.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $940,350.

Rambus Inc specializes in providing industry-leading chips and silicon IP that drive innovation in data centers and networking, AI, and the Internet of Things. The company's solutions are integral to the performance and security of the infrastructure that powers the digital economy.

Over the past year, Luc Seraphin has sold a total of 134,556 shares of Rambus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Rambus Inc were trading at $62.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.678 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.50, which is lower than the industry median of 29.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, Rambus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, with the stock being significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $45.87 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1768034750066487296.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Rambus Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

1768034773881745408.png

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt market participants to consider whether the stock's current price reflects its underlying value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
