Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Luc Seraphin, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rambus Inc, sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $62.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $940,350.

Rambus Inc specializes in providing industry-leading chips and silicon IP that drive innovation in data centers and networking, AI, and the Internet of Things. The company's solutions are integral to the performance and security of the infrastructure that powers the digital economy.

Over the past year, Luc Seraphin has sold a total of 134,556 shares of Rambus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Rambus Inc were trading at $62.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.678 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.50, which is lower than the industry median of 29.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, Rambus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, with the stock being significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $45.87 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt market participants to consider whether the stock's current price reflects its underlying value.

