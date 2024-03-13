Full Year 2023 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Daniel Frumkin - Metro Bank PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Metro Bank's full-year results 2023. I'm Dan Frumkin, the CEO of Metro Bank, which I hope you actually knew. i



I'm joined by Christina this morning, who is interim CFO and will walk through the financials. Christina was kind enough to join us and we were lucky enough to recruit her. She has lots of experience from her time at GE Capital and then at Oak North. She'll make the handover to Marc Page, which will be announced as our permanent CFO, who will be joining us late in the summer or early in the autumn.



And we're excited Marc's joining us. His experience, both at Barclays, Lloyds, and Halifax means he has a deep knowledge of the UK retail banking, which is where we are focused and going to stretch our legs. So let me with that, let me kick on with the presentation.



I'm going to talk for a few minutes and I'm going to turn it over to Christina. So listen, significant progress in 2023. 2023, from an operational perspective, was an excellent year. We delivered across almost