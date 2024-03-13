Half Year 2024 Ricardo PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Graham Ritchie

Ricardo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Judith Cottrell

Ricardo PLC - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Ricardo plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll I'd now like to hand you over to Graham Ritchie, CEO. Good morning.



Graham Ritchie - Ricardo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thanks, Paul, and good morning to everybody, and welcome to the presentation of the half-year results for Ricardo. As always, in these types of presentations, I'd just draw your attention to the disclaimer page. So for the agenda today, I'll start with a summary of the overall performance of the group and the progress on our strategic transformation.



Judith, our CFO, will take you through the key financial detail, and then I'll spend a bit more