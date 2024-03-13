Full Year 2023 Costain Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Alex Vaughan - Costain Group PLC - CEO



All right.Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Costain's full-year Results Presentation. I'm Alex Sloane, Chief Executive of the Costain Group , and I'm going to take you through sort of the highlights of today's results and also take you through sort of an operational update. And then Helen Willis, our Group CFO, is going to take you through the financial results and then I'll come back and just give you a bit of an update on the strategy and the outlook as for the business. But we're really pleased with the forward momentum that we've built through the business and the results that we've been able to announce this morning in a really strong continued growth in the business.



And I think this has now become a real factor. And we feel that the assurance and delivery and winning of work in the business has become a real a real strength. And and we're delighted with the progress that we've made and I think delivering a 10.5% increase in adjusted operating profit to GBP40.1 million has been really great. So to achieve that milestone of 3% margins for the full