Q4 2023 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Posen - WideOpenWest Inc - VP, Head of IR



(audio in progress)



to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could affect our financial results or cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the SEC including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as the forward-looking statements section of our press release.



In addition, please note that on today's call and in the press release we issued this morning we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute of the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.



Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our financial reported for our historical reported results can be found