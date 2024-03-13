Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Elana Holzman - Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you operator and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman the President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, CFO.



