Q4 2023 Cresco Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

TJ Cole - Cresco Labs, Inc. - SVP, Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Cresco Labs' fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Charles Bachtell; Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Olis; and our recently appointed President, Greg Butler, who will be available for the Q&A.



Prior to this call, we issued our fourth-quarter earnings press release, which has been filed on SEDAR and is available on our Investor Relations website. These preliminary results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 are provided prior to completion of all internal and external reviews, and therefore, are subject to adjustment until the filing of the company's annual