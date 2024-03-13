Full Year 2023 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Before Bjorn and Harm will take you through the puts and takes of 2023 and explain our expectations for 2024, as always, I would like to remind you that during the Q&A session, you limit your initial questions to 2 to allow as many people as possible to ask their questions.