Q4 2023 Eastern Company Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ernie Hawkins - Eastern Company - Moderator



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for a review of Eastern's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. With me on the call are Eastern's President and CEO, Mark Hernandez; and Eastern's CFO, Nicholas Vlahos. We issued an earnings press release yesterday after the market closed. If anyone has not yet seen the release, please visit the Investors section of the company's website, www.easterncompany.com where you will find the release under Financial News.



Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements about the company's future financial performance and business prospects, including without limitation, statements regarding revenue, gross margin