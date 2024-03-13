Mar 13, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Romi Savova - Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Hello, I'm Romi Savova, the CEO of Pensionbee. Welcome to our full-year 2023 results presentation, covering trading for the 12 months to December 31, 2023.
For those of you who are new to the Pensionbee story, we are a leading online pension provider. We exist to make pensions simple so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement. We enable our customers to combine their pensions into one new online plan. We enable them to make contributions to invest in line with their objectives with money managed by the world's largest asset managers and ultimately to make withdrawals and enjoy their retirements. Our aspiration is to build a lifetime relationship with our customers, generating predictable and scalable revenue for our company and for our investors.
2023 was an important year for Pensionbee as we focused on growing our market share and our customer base. By the end of the year, we were serving approximately 230,000 invested customers. Reflecting on our growth since the time of our initial public
Full Year 2023 Pensionbee Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...