Full Year 2023 Pensionbee Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Romi Savova - Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello, I'm Romi Savova, the CEO of Pensionbee. Welcome to our full-year 2023 results presentation, covering trading for the 12 months to December 31, 2023.



For those of you who are new to the Pensionbee story, we are a leading online pension provider. We exist to make pensions simple so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement. We enable our customers to combine their pensions into one new online plan. We enable them to make contributions to invest in line with their objectives with money managed by the world's largest asset managers and ultimately to make withdrawals and enjoy their retirements. Our aspiration is to build a lifetime relationship with our customers, generating predictable and scalable revenue for our company and for our investors.



2023 was an important year for Pensionbee as we focused on growing our market share and our customer base. By the end of the year, we were serving approximately 230,000 invested customers. Reflecting on our growth since the time of our initial public