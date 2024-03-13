Q4 2023 electroCore, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the electroCore Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Dan Goldberger, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Goldberger - electroCore, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you all for participating in today's electroCore Earnings Call. My name is Dan Goldberger. I am the Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, and I'm also a member of the Board of Directors. Joining me today is Brian Posner, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, electroCore published results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during the call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call