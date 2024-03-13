Q4 2023 GrowGeneration Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

John Mills - ICR - Investor Relations



GrowGeneration Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings results conference call. With us today are Gary Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Sanders, Chief Financial Officer of GrowGeneration.



Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future