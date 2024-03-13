Q4 2023 KORU Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, KORU Medical Systems released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding our business plans and other matters