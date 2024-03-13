Q4 2023 Jushi Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Camilla, and I will be your conference operator time, I would like to welcome everyone to Jushi Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Lisa Forman, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, please go ahead.



Lisa Foreman - Jushi Holdings Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today onJushi's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Lisa Foreman, and I am the Director, Investor Relations at Jushi's Holdings, Inc. With me on today's call are Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jon Barack, our President; and Michelle Mosier, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.jushico.com.



In addition to the Company's GAAP results, Massman will also provide supplementary results on a non-GAAP basis. Please refer to the press release