Q4 2023 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jami Taylor - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Coherus Biosciences Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Dennis Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus; Brian McMichael, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer; Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer; and Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events.