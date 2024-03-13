Q4 2023 Anika Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



And yes, yes, good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Anika's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call, the required immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. I will now turn the call over to Mark Namaroff, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and corporate communications. Please proceed.



Mark Namaroff Anika Therapeutics - Inc. - Executive Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Anika's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. Our earnings press release was issued after the close of the market today and is available on our Investor Relations website located located at www.Anika.com as our supplementary PowerPoint slides that will be used for discussion today. With me on the call today are Dr. Cheryl