Q4 2024 UiPath Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the UiPath Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kelsey Turcotte, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Kelsey. You may begin.



Kelsey Doherty Turcotte - UiPath Inc. - SVP of IR



Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review UiPath's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results, which we announced in our earnings press release issued after the close of the market today.



On the call with me are Rob Enslin, Chief Executive Officer; and Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. They will deliver our prepared comments and answer questions. Also on the call is Daniel Dines, UiPath's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer; who will be available for questions. Rob will start the discussion and then turn the call over to Ashim, who will review our results and provide guidance. Then we will open the call for questions.



