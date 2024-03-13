Q4 2024 SentinelOne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year '24 which ended January 31. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO; and Dave Bernhardt, CFO. Our press release and the shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast, and an audio replay will be available on our website after the call concludes.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year '25 as well as long-term