Q4 2023 NextNav Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Erica Bartsch - Sloane & Company - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav fourth quarter and full year 2023 results earnings conference call. Participating on today's call are Mariam Sorond, NextNav's CEO; Gary Parsons, NextNav's Chairman; and Chris Gates, NextNav's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please note that during today's presentation, the company may make forward looking statements either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session. In particular, such forward-looking statements may include statements about NextNav's business plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions to drive growth in its 3D geo-location businesses, an expansion of its next-generation GPS platform to