Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Erik Bylin. Please go ahead.
Erik Bylin - ESS Tech Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Welcome to ESS's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.
Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the fiscal year 2023. The earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statement, including without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnership's, financial performance, and strategy for 2024 and beyond. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call, in
Q4 2023 ESS Tech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...