Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL, Financial), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, and more, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's CFO and Corporate Secretary, Yifan Liang, sold 70,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell has contributed to the insider transaction history for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, which shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were trading at $23.25, resulting in a market cap of $635.416 million. The company's stock is currently trading below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $28.63, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by CFO and Corporate Secretary Yifan Liang may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities as an indicator of corporate sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market valuation when interpreting insider transactions.

