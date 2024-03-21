ON24 Inc (ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 26,460 Shares

Steven Vattuone, the Chief Financial Officer of ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial), has sold 26,460 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.63 per share, resulting in a total value of $175,498.80.

ON24 Inc is a company that specializes in webinar-based marketing solutions and virtual event technology. The company's platform enables businesses to create and deliver engaging online events and interactive experiences for audience engagement, lead generation, and customer education.

Over the past year, Steven Vattuone has sold a total of 272,021 shares of ON24 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for ON24 Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ON24 Inc were trading at $6.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $275.153 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.78, indicating that ON24 Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by company insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

