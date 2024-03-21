Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE:LOB) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Micah Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing. Live Oak Bancshares Inc is a financial institution that specializes in providing loan and deposit services to small businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through its subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company, and is known for its innovative approach to small business lending, particularly in niche industries. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,613 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been a total of 6 insider sells and 2 insider buys for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. On the valuation front, shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc were trading at $39.87 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $1.734 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.62, which is above the industry median of 9.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $39.87 and the GuruFocus Value of $40.34, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

