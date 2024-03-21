Director Scott Galit has sold a significant number of shares in Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. On March 12, 2024, the insider disposed of 647,342 shares of the company. Payoneer Global Inc is a financial services company that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. The company enables businesses, professionals, and consumers to connect with each other globally and facilitates seamless cross-border payments. Over the past year, Scott Galit has sold a total of 789,134 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Payoneer Global Inc, with a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $4.53, giving the company a market cap of $1.644 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.58, which is lower than the industry median of 28.11 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.7, with a GF Value of $6.46, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

