Director Jeffrey Blackburn has recently increased his stake in Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial) by purchasing 8,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-13. This transaction has expanded the director's holdings in the company, which over the past year, has seen a total of 8,000 shares purchased and no shares sold by the insider. Roku Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, specifically within the streaming industry. It offers a range of products and services that allow users to access streaming content from various providers. The company's offerings include streaming players, which connect to users' televisions, and the Roku platform, which is integrated into smart TVs and offers a user interface for navigating and accessing streaming content. The insider transaction history for Roku Inc shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 40 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, shares of Roku Inc were trading at $63.96 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company's market cap stands at $9.252 billion. With the stock's price at $63.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $100.45, Roku Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.64. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently positioned as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.