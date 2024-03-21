Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Michael Labarre, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Michael Labarre has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 160,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sells at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the valuation front, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $41.96 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $5.244 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.60, which is below both the industry median of 29.16 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $41.96 and a GF Value of $79.74, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.53. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing indicates that the insider's sell transaction was executed in multiple tranches at varying prices. The filing provides detailed information about the shares sold by the insider. For investors monitoring insider activity, the consistent pattern of insider sells at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc may be a point of interest, especially when considered alongside the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

