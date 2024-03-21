Evan Russo, the CEO of Asset Management at Lazard Ltd (LAZ, Financial), has sold 75,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $39.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,951,250.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ, Financial) is a global financial advisory and asset management firm that operates through two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The company offers services in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, restructuring, and capital structure. Lazard also provides asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments, and individuals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for Lazard Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lazard Inc were trading at $39.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.451 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.08, indicating that Lazard Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $36.56. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Lazard Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

