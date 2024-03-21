Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, high-value frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Margaret Horn, sold 23,671 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $34.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $805,674.84. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Revolution Medicines Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company. Over the past year, Margaret Horn has sold a total of 87,510 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Revolution Medicines Inc stands at $5.477 billion as of the last trading price of $34.04. The stock's valuation metrics indicate that it is currently trading at a significant premium. With a GuruFocus Value of $6.31, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.39, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's current valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider at Revolution Medicines Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.