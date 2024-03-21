Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO), a global leader in serving science, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Lisa Britt, sold 14,345 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $598.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,592,260.5.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is renowned for its role in accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics, delivering medicines to market, and increasing laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services – the company offers an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and comprehensive services.

Over the past year, Lisa Britt has engaged in the sale of 14,345 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sell contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has seen 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's shares were trading at $598.9 on the day of the insider's sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $226.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.40, which is above the industry median of 29.15 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $576.36, indicating that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling activities by the company's insiders.

The GF Value image above offers insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC Filing.

