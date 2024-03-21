Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH), a company specializing in the operation of fitness centers, with a focus on providing a comprehensive suite of health and wellness services, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, Parham Javaheri, the EVP & President of Club Operations, has sold 33,816 shares of the company on March 13, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.4 per share, which resulted in a total value of $487,350.40. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Life Time Group Holdings Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, Parham Javaheri has engaged in the sale of 33,816 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider transactions for the company.

The insider transaction history for Life Time Group Holdings Inc shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 6 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Life Time Group Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $14.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.844 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.08, which is above the industry median of 21 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

This insider sell event may be of interest to investors and analysts who track insider behavior as an indicator of a company's performance and management's confidence in the firm's prospects. As always, it is important to consider the context of the transaction and the overall financial health of the company when interpreting insider activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.