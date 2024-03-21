Insider Sell: EVP, GC AND CORP SEC John Sexton Sells 6,968 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Author's Avatar

John Sexton, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), has sold 6,968 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $185 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,289,080.

Cboe Global Markets Inc is a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company operates a range of diversified products including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,967 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by John Sexton is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares were trading at $185, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.374 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.76, which is above the industry median of 18.055 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that Cboe Global Markets Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $185 and a GuruFocus Value of $118.48, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.56. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1768131173185384448.png 1768131191283806208.png

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Cboe Global Markets Inc's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

