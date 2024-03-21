Warby Parker Inc CFO Steven Miller Sells 24,225 Shares

Steven Miller, the Chief Financial Officer of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY), sold 24,225 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $290,295. Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that offers designer eyewear at a revolutionary price while leading the way for socially conscious businesses. The company designs glasses in-house and sells directly to customers through its website and retail stores, which allows it to provide high-quality, beautifully designed eyewear at a fraction of the going price. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 97,340 shares of Warby Parker Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 25 insider sells. The stock's market cap following the recent sale by the insider stands at $1.358 billion. The insider's transaction has contributed to the ongoing trend of insider selling activity at Warby Parker Inc. For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY), investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the company's profile on gurufocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.