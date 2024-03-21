Insider Sell: Director, President & Chief Mortgage Banking Officer Doug Jones Sells 7,810 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director, President & Chief Mortgage Banking Officer Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the company's stock on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. Doug Jones’s recent transaction involved the sale of 7,810 shares at a price of $14.34 per share. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total sales over the past year, which amount to 21,142 shares. During the same period, the insider has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 7 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded. 1768131302629994496.png On the valuation front, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's shares were trading at $14.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.249 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.96, which is below the industry median of 16.815 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $28.90, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. 1768131321118486528.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Doug Jones may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, valuation metrics, and market conditions when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

