Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a global healthcare company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. According to a recent SEC filing, Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, sold 8,891 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $162.16 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,441,528.56. Vanessa Broadhurst’s trades over the past year reflect a total sale of 8,891 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Johnson & Johnson shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $162.16 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $388.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Johnson & Johnson stands at 13.30, which is lower than the industry median of 22.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $188.14, Johnson & Johnson has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.