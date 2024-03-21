Christopher Baldwin, Director of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ), has sold 73,062 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $73.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,402,933.90.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates as a membership-only warehouse club chain in the United States. The company provides a variety of products, including groceries, electronics, home goods, and other general merchandise. It offers these products at discounted prices to its members, who pay an annual fee to access the club's locations and online sales platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,062 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 18 insider sells for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading at $73.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.871 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.79, which is above the industry median of 16.835 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $73.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $74.18, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

