Box Inc CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $29.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $294,700.

Box Inc is a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. The company's platform allows users to collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate workflows, and secure their content with advanced protection and compliance capabilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Box Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the date of the sale, Box Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $4.296 billion, with shares trading at $29.47 each.

The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 44.42, above the industry median of 28.11 but below the historical median for Box Inc. The price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.91, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued in relation to the GF Value of $32.39.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

