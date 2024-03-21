Executive Vice President Patrick Lord has sold 3,452 shares of Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $927.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $3,203,774.08. Lam Research Corp is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company's products are used in front-end and back-end semiconductor processing steps, including etching, deposition, and cleaning processes, which are critical to the production of advanced semiconductor devices. Over the past year, Patrick Lord has sold a total of 17,756 shares of Lam Research Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Lam Research Corp stands at $121.43 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 35.84, which is above both the industry median of 29.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $927.79 and a GF Value of $532.60, Lam Research Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.74, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

