On March 11, 2024, Terry Thomas, the Chief Growth Officer of Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO), sold 36,577 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

Flowers Foods Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. The company operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. These products are sold to retail and foodservice customers through a network of independent distributors.

According to the data provided, the insider has engaged in the sale of 36,577 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Flowers Foods Inc indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Flowers Foods Inc's shares were trading at $23.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.857 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Flowers Foods Inc stands at 39.78, which is above both the industry median of 18.14 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price of $23.11 and the GuruFocus Value of $29.13, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

