Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (NYSE:MTUS), sold 15,619 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $330,381.66.

Metallus Inc is a company that specializes in the production and distribution of metal products. The company's operations encompass a range of activities from mining and refining to the manufacturing of finished goods that are used in various industries worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,814 shares of Metallus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Williams follows a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys reported for Metallus Inc.

The stock of Metallus Inc closed at $21.14 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $937.497 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.63, which is above the industry median of 13.475 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Metallus Inc is currently Fairly Valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $21.05, indicating that the stock is trading at a price in line with the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Metallus Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

