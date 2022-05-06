May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Chen
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Head of IR & VP
* Steve Wang
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Vice Chairman & President
* Tony Tseng
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Special Assistant at VIP Office
=====================
David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Head of IR & VP
(foreign language)
Dear investors, analysts and media. Good afternoon. Welcome to Novatek 2022 First Quarter Online Investor Conference. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company's Spokesperson. I'll be the host for today's conference. As local pandemic situation has become more serious and considering everyone's safety, we decide to maintain our investor conference online. Please be reminded that all questions can be sent in by text during the conference.
The agenda of today's event will be as follows. First, I'll be reporting Novatek's first quarter results in English
Q1 2022 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...