May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Chen

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Head of IR & VP

* Steve Wang

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Vice Chairman & President

* Tony Tseng

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Special Assistant at VIP Office



=====================

David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Head of IR & VP



(foreign language)



Dear investors, analysts and media. Good afternoon. Welcome to Novatek 2022 First Quarter Online Investor Conference. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company's Spokesperson. I'll be the host for today's conference. As local pandemic situation has become more serious and considering everyone's safety, we decide to maintain our investor conference online. Please be reminded that all questions can be sent in by text during the conference.



The agenda of today's event will be as follows. First, I'll be reporting Novatek's first quarter results in English