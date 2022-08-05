Aug 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Chen

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR

* Steve Wang

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Vice Chairman & President

* Tony Tseng

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Special Assistant at VIP Office



=====================

David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR



(foreign language) Dear investors, analysts and media, good afternoon. Welcome to Novatek 2022 Second Quarter Online Investor Conference. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company Spokesperson. I'll be the host for today's conference. We are happy to see you all again online. Hope all is well. Please be reminded that all questions can be sent in by text during the conference.



The agenda for today's event will be as follows: First, I'll be reporting Novatek's second quarter results in English. After that, our Vice