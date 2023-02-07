Feb 07, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* David Chen
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR
* Steve Wang
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Vice Chairman & President
* Tony Tseng
David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR
(foreign language) Dear investors, analysts and media, good afternoon. Welcome to Novatek 2022 Fourth Quarter Online Investor Conference. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company's Spokesperson. I'll be the host for today's conference. We are so happy to see you all again online and would like to wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous New Year of the Rabbit. Please be reminded that all questions can be sent in during the conference.
The agenda for today's event will be as follows. First, I'll be reporting Novatek's fourth quarter results in English. After that, our Vice Chairman, Mr.
