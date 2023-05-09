May 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
May 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Chen
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR
* Steve Wang
Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Vice Chairman & President
* Tony Tseng
=====================
David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp. - Chief Information Security Officer & Head of IR
Dear investors, analysts and media. Good afternoon. Welcome to Novatek's 2023 First Quarter Online Investor Conference. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company Spokesperson. I will be the host for today's conference. We are so happy to see you all again online. Please be reminded that all questions can be sent in during the conference.
The agenda for today's event will be as follows. First, our IR Director, Tony, will be reporting Novatek's first quarter results in English. After that, our Vice Chairman, Mr. Steve Wang, will provide more details on our Q1 results and 2023 Q2 guidance.
Q1 2023 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
May 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...