Q1 2019 Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call. Our chairperson today is Mr. Jamie Lin. Mr. Lin, please start your conference. Thank you.



Zhichen Lin - Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. - President & Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to Taiwan Mobile's First Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call. My name is Jamie Lin. I was appointed as the President of Taiwan Mobile late January and joined the company on 1st of April after the retirement of James.



It is my utmost pleasure to be hosting this earnings call for the first time. Before I start our presentation, I'd like to direct your attention to our disclaimer page, which states the information contained in this presentation, including all forward-looking information, is subject to change without notice whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. And Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy,