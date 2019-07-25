Q2 2019 Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Zhichen Lin - Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. - President, Acting Chief Business Officer & Director



All right. Good afternoon and welcome to Taiwan Mobile Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call. Before I start our presentation, I would like to direct your attention to our disclaimer page, which states the information contained in this presentation, including our forward-looking information, is subject to change without notice whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In Taiwan Mobile Company Limited, hereafter the company, undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein, nor is the information intended to be a complete statement